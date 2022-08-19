Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper offers a “Summer End Sale” for those looking to head into the weekend in style.

Island Slipper provides a range of products and accessories catered to both women and men.

“Our slippers are made with strong fabric. They are perfect for all occasions and any activity. They are also great for going to the beach, with their water resistant quality,” says Matt Carpenter, Vice President of Island Slipper.

In honor of “Statehood Day,” Island Slipper customers are encouraged to take advantage of buy one, get one 50% off sales, in stores, valid until August 21st.

Island Slipper:

www.islandslipper.com

Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd

Ewa Wing Level 3

Suite #3515

Honolulu, HI 96814

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center:

2201 Kalakaua Ave

Building A Level 2

Suite #A211

Honolulu, HI 96815