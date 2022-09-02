Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper offers a “Labor Day Sale” for those looking to head into the holiday weekend in style.

Island Slipper provides a range of products and accessories catered to both women and men.

“Our slippers are made with strong fabric. They are perfect for all occasions and any activity. They are also great for going to the beach this Labor Day weekend, with their water resistant quality,” says Matt Carpenter, Vice President of Island Slipper.

From Friday, September 2nd to Monday to September 5th, Island Slipper customers will receive a free slipper ornament when purchases are over $100 and a mention of “Living808” at in-store checkouts.

Island Slipper:www.islandslipper.com

Ala Moana: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd

Ewa Wing Level 3

Suite #3515

Honolulu, HI 96814

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center:2201 Kalakaua Ave

Building A Level 2

Suite #A211

Honolulu, HI 96815