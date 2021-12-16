Island Slipper Offers Locally Made Products Perfect For The Holiday Season

Honolulu (KHON2) – Locally owned and operated in Hawaii, Island Slipper provides hand-made products, Hawaii residents can gift their loved ones this holiday season.

As Island Slipper celebrates their 75th anniversary, Island Slipper is offering ornaments this holiday season, a first for the locally owned company. The first 75 customers that purchase $75 or more will receive a free slipper ornament gift with purchase.

“For the first time ever, we are offering fun slipper ornaments, these are great for the holidays and we here at Island Slipper, love what we created. We can’t wait for people to appreciate them as well,” says Matt Carpenter, Vice President at Island Slipper.

In addition to their new ornaments, Carpenter and his team at Island Slipper, feel that their products make great gift ideas, especially for those living in Hawaii.

Carpenter, “We live in Hawaii, everyone here wears slippers, which makes Island Slippers a great and useful gift. Island Slipper has lots of gifts for men or women. And if you can’t find the perfect fit, there are also gift cards available.”

