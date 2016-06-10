Island Slipper: Men’s Mokulua Collection

Father’s Day is just around the corner. If you need a gift idea, Island Slipper has you covered! How about getting dad something he probably wears all the time?

The Men’s Mokulua slippers from Island Slipper are great on a boat, in the sand or anywhere around town. It has micro-grooved insoles for gecko grip. It’s both durable and comfortable with its tough nylon straps lined with ultrasuede.

You can check out the “Mokulua Collection” slippers and more in the new Ewa wing of Ala Moana Center or at the Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki.https://www.islandslipper.com/