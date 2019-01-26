Island Slipper: Local People and Hand Made

For over 70 years Island Slipper has been serving Hawaii and more importantly provided the best in comfort.

The company prides itself on being one of the only businesses that supports other local companies while making each and every slipper by hand.

Wonderful employees, working and creating hand made designs, cutting, gluing, packing, all by hand.

Every last Friday of the month, we will hear stories and learn how this factory continues to support its employees and other local companies while providing the best quality for its customers, one step at a time.

Website: https://www.islandslipper.com

