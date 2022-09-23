Island Slipper is apart of the Aloha Festival celebration, and they are offering Living808 viewers a chance to take advantage of some deals.

For Fall Fasion sale, starting Friday September 23, 2022 till the end of the month (9/30), Island Slipper has a buy one gets the second pair 30% off footwear only.

Mention “Living808” at checkout, and it’s in store only.

For the men, they offer a relax durable rubber-slipper style or a Beach Town Men’s Nylon Outdoor Slipper with printed straps. Made locally in Pearl City.

For the women, they offer something good for the water which is a Wahine Tapa Tan or a Leilani Thong Flat style for a night out.

Besides footwear, Island Slipper offers handbags, hats, beach bags and if you’re not sure what to get for a special someone, there are always gift cards.

Island Slipper has two locations, Royal Hawaiian Center on the second floor and the Ala Moana location.

Visit ISLANDSLIPPER.COM