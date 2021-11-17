Island Slipper Holiday Sales

Island Slipper at Ala Moana Center and the Royal Hawaiian Center will have specials and extended hours for the Holidays. On Black Friday the Ala Moana Store will be open from 8am till 9pm and the Royal Hawaiian store from 11am until 9pm. And there will be tons of Black Friday promotions. Here is the discount schedule:

40% off from 8am to noon

30% off from noon to 4p

20% off from 4p to closing

Applies to footwear only

If it becomes too crowded, the store will be handing out a limited quantity of coupons that are valid through Christmas Day. And if you miss Black Friday sales, you can shop online at islandslipper.com on Cyber Monday.

The Cyber Monday promotion is 30% off online only Free shipping on $100+ purchase and it Applies to footwear only.

And starting today masks are on sale, you can buy 3 and get 1 free. This promotion ends November 30th or while supplies last.

For more information visit islandslipper.com