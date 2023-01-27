Our good friends at Island Slipper are proud of being able to employ hundreds of local workers. The entire factory is filled with employees that meticulously handle every stage of making slippers by hand since 1946. From raw material cutting, to strap making and matching, to sizing and stretching, everything is done by hand to insure the perfect fit. If you would like to apply for a job, email career@islandslipper.com. And if you are simply looking for a brand new perfect fitting slipper to wear, you can visit the third floor of the Ala Moana Center or the second floor of the Royal Hawaiian Center at the two store locations or online at shop.islandslipper.com