Honolulu (KHON2) – In honor of Memorial Day, Island Slipper is bringing the American pride to Hawaii residents with annual slipper collection and weekend-long sale.

Throughout the years, Island Slipper has debuted a special collection of footwear to Hawaii residents in remembrance of military service men and women for Memorial Day. This year, shoppers can take advantage of a weekend-long sale.

“In honor of Memorial Day, shoppers will be able to take advantage of a great sale throughout the weekend. From Friday, May 27th to Monday, May 30th, guests who purchase a pair of footwear, will receive the second pair for 30% off,” says Matt Carpenter, Vice President of Island Slipper.

Carpenter says shoppers can choose from a selection of patriotic-themed designs that have become a favorite throughout the years.

Carpenter says, “We have our unisex star-print designs that come in red and blue. We also have studded stars deigned in suede, They are both fashionable and comfortable.”

In addition to footwear shoppers can choose from a variety of bags, accessories and occasional limited products.

Island Slipper:

www.islandslipper.com

Social Media Handle: @IslandSlipper