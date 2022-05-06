Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Slipper is bringing the style to mothers with a new collection in honor of Mother’s Day Weekend.

Customers of Island Slipper will be able to shop new collections in store and online in honor of Mother’s Day weekend.

“We have a bunch of new collections in honor of Mother’s Day, our guests can shop from our leather slides to our Style Beach Town Fabric Puff Slide Flat Sandals,” says Matt Carpenter, Vice president of Island Slipper.

According to Carpenter, Island Slipper will be celebrating Mother’s Day all weekend long with special deals.

Carpenter says, “We’re celebrating Mother’s Day with 30% off women’s footwear in store only. Promotion starts today Friday, May 6th and ends Sunday, May 8th.”

To learn more about island Slipper and other collections, shoppers are encouraged to log onto their official website.

Island Slipper Website:

www.islandslipper.com