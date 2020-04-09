Island Slipper Creates Designer Face Masks

HONOLULU – In an effort to help curtail the spread of coronavirus in the islands, Island Slipper has converted the manufacturing of slippers at their Pearl City factory to the making of COVID-19 face masks. They are available for online purchase now for $8.00 at www.islandslipper.com. Free shipping to all locations in the USA.

The masks are modeled after a surgical face mask with elastic ear loops. The soft inner lining is 100% muslin. The outside is 100% cotton printed fabric. 9 inch from ear to ear. 3 inch pleated, opens up to 6 inch. One size fits most. Tie a knot on the elastic to fit tighter as needed. No pocket. This mask is not designed to prevent wearer from contracting COVID-19 or other viruses. It is not an effective replacement for surgical masks or N95 mask but will comfortably fit over an N95 Industrial or N95 Medical mask if desired.

“Although this unprecedented global crisis has forced us to maintain social distance from each other, in other ways it has really brought us together,” says Matt Carpenter, Vice President. “We now realize that we are all in this collectively and must rely on each other to help make it through these challenging times. We pray that you and your loved ones are safe and healthy, and we look forward to seeing you in brighter days ahead.”

Island Slipper has closed its retail locations at Ala Moana Center and Royal Hawaiian Center, consistent with the Governor’s “stay-at-home” order for the State of Hawaii as an aggressive step in curtailing the spread of coronavirus in the islands. For now, they are still shipping slippers via online sales only.