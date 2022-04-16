his weekend, Island Slipper is celebrating Easter with an egg hunt! The fun promotion starts today Friday 4/15 and ends Sunday 4/17. You can pick an egg at checkout to win $10 to $25 off your footwear purchase. There are only 20 eggs per day, so make sure to go early!



Island Slipper is springing into the new season with new styles. Today, Living808 got a sneak peak of the Style Fabric Puff Slide. The strap is a foam-filled fabric with blue and white hibiscus print. We also showcased the great new Paniolo Ultra suede Men’s Slipper!



They also have released new cell phone holders for girls and women! The new bags come in different styles and colors.You can check them out in either of their locations at the Royal Hawaiian shopping center in Waikiki, or their Ala Moana Center location.



To order your own items or for more information, visit shop.islandslipper.com