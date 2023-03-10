Honolulu (KHON2) – In honor of the 2023 Honolulu Festival, Island Slipper unveils special designs and products.

From Friday, March 10th until Sunday, March 12th, Island Slipper customers can receive a gift with a 200 dollar purchase or more.

“We have these really cool glass plates. They are these mini glass designs that are painted in by local artists. It’s great for small trinkets,” says Matt Carpenter, Owner, Island Slipper.

Customers can take advantage of the sale throughout the weekend of the Honolulu Festival, and is available in-store only.

Island Slipper:

Ala Moana Center

Royal Hawaiian Center

Website: https://shop.islandslipper.com/