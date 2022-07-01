To celebrate the 4th of July holiday, Island Slipper is bringing great deals with a weekend-long sale.

“In honor of Independence Day, shoppers will be able to take advantage of a great sale throughout the weekend. From Friday, July 1st to Monday, July 4th, guests who purchase a pair of footwear, will receive the second pair for 30% off,” says Matt Carpenter, Vice President of Island Slipper.

Carpenter says shoppers can choose from a selection of patriotic-themed designs that have become a favorite throughout the years. They also have great beach items that are perfect purchase for your 4th of July festivities.

Island Slipper:

www.islandslipper.com

Social Media Handle: @IslandSlipper