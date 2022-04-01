Island Olive Company wants to elevate your culinary experience with the finest selection of extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars available.

They have a selection of over 50 oils and vinegars to chose from and now after 2 years they are beginning to do in store tastings again with the mask mandate restrictions being lifted.

Owner Angèl Foster shows us a how to make some simple cocktails and mocktails that you can easily make at home without a lot of specialty ingredients. We are making an Olive Oil Vodka Martini with Lemon and Rosemary Oils, a Spanish style Gin & Tonic with our Grapefruit White Balsamic, and for our mocktail we have made a creamy dairy free Piña Colada Refresher with our pineapple and coconut white balsamics.

Be sure to visit Island Olive Oil at Kailua Shopping Center 609 Kailua Rd Ste 102, Kailua, HI 96734

YouTube: Island Olive Oil – YouTube

Website: Hawaii’s Finest Olive Oils & Balsamic Vinegars (islandoliveoil.com)

Recipes: Recipes (islandoliveoil.com)