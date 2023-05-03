Honolulu (KHON2) – Island Block Radio brought fans of reggae music to the House of Blues Anaheim for a concert hosted by Mikey Monis.

Fans from California and other states made their way to the House of Blues Anaheim on Friday, April 28th to party alongside musicians like CRSB, Adrian Marcel, Praise Da Kidd and Spazz and Trixx to enjoy a night of island music.

“I think it’s awesome that we have fans from all over including Hawaii. It just shows the strong connection that island people have with each other no matter where they reside,” says Sonny Burns, singer and songwriter of CRSB.

