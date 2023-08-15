Honolulu (KHON2) – Big Island Candies is expanding its menu with Hot Dogs.

From shortbread, to baked treats and more, Big Island Candies use the highest grade of ingredients, featuring only freshly roasted Big Island macadamia nuts and 100 percent pure Kona and Ka‘u coffee from farms on Hawaii Island.

“The newest product we have is a two in one shortbread. It’s really our two most popular flavors in one shortbread and you can get it plain or with chocolate in every bite. It’s an amazing combination. Growing up the chocolate shortbread was my favorite to crush it and put it over vanilla ice cream! We came up with this layered concept during the pandemic and it really reminded me of cookies that I’ve had in Japan with a thin layer of chocolate on it. Many people like it since they say it’s less sweet and adds the right amount of chocolate to each bite,” says Sherri Holi, President & COO of Big Island Candies.

In addition to the new baked goods, Big Island Candies has offered new items to its menu, an addition that is unconventional to Big Island Candies.

Holi says, “We’ve also got something that most people don’t expect here, we introduced hot dogs in our snack bar. Many people that stop at Big Island Candies are on the run. They are stopping in on their lunch break or on the way to the airport and so far, it’s been really popular and we’ve gotten really good feedback. We have a Portuguese hot dog and an all-beef hot dog and we serve it in a sweet bun with a pickle. We have tours that stop here and they get hungry and want a quick snack so it’s perfect. We are thinking about adding more items in the future.”

For more information on Big Island Candies and how to purchase its products, customers can visit its official website or flagship store in Hilo, Hawaii.

Big Island Candies:

Website: www.bigislandcandies.com

Address: 585 Hinano St. Hilo, HI. 96720