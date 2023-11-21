Honolulu (KHON2) – Teddy’s Bigger Burgers is offering its unique Aloha Burger to those looking to finish its eating challenge.

Stacked with four patties, its Bacado burger, Western Burger, Spud Burger, and The Hawaiian Burger, the Aloha Tower Burger is one of the most-popular items at Teddy’ Bigger Burgers.

“The meat itself is over a pound. 1 1/3 pounds to be exact. It’s going to be a struggle to finish it but I’m sure someone can. We see it more as a fun item you can share with friends. We are working on an event to see who can finish the Aloha Tower the fastest. Follow us online to hear more details about it when it comes out,” says Matt Stula, Chief Marketing Officer of Teddy’s Bigger Burgers.

For years, Teddy’s Bigger Burgers has been in partnership with Hawaiian Telcom helping Stula and his team connect with customers.

“We love working with Hawaiian Telcom, the team has been so easy to work with and they are always available when we need them to help us,” says Rich Stula, Founder of Teddy’s Bigger Burgers.

Teddy’s Bigger Burgers:

www.teddysbb.com

To connect your business or home with Hawaiian Telcom, visit hawaiiantel.com