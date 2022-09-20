Honolulu (KHON2) – Yi Fang Hawaii provides high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings.

Yi Fang Hawaii provides a variety of menu items that highlight high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings.

“Some of our best sellers are our Yi Fang Fruit Tea, Roselle Kumquat Green Tea, Mango Pomelo Sago and Double Shot Black Tea Latte,” says Henry Huang, Director of Operations at Yi Fang Hawaii.

With their Dillingham location up and running, Huang and their team are preparing for their second location at Fort Street Mall.

Huang says, “We’re excited to be a part of the revitalisation of Fort Street Mall and serve our drinks to the downtowncommunity.”

The team at Yi Fang Hawaii says feedback from their customers is greatly appreciated.

“We thrive on customer feedback. Our goal is to find a drink for every customer that walks in the door and we love talking to customers and getting their thoughts. One way we stay connected to our customers is through social media. Without the help of Hawaiian Telcom’s strong internet connection, we wouldn’t be able to learn what our customers like and dislike,” says Tony Wong Cam, President and CEO of Yi Fang Hawaii.

Yi Fang Hawaii is looking to expand their team, those looking to join Yi Fang Hawaii and learn more about its menu can do so via its official website.

YiFang Hawaii:

Website: www.yifanghawaii.com

Social Media Handles: @yifanghawaii

Address: 602 Dillingham Boulevard Honolulu, HI 96826