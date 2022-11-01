Uncle Bo’s is a local favorite restaurant, with delicious food and great drinks! Living808 went down to the Kapahulu location to talk with Bo Pathammavong, Co-Owner and Chef, and Rebecca Tomacder, Director of Operations, about their ono grinds and how Hawaiian Telcom helps to power their business.

Chef Bo’s mantra is “I love flavorful food”. Originally from Laos, with the inspiration of his mom’s home cooking growing up, Bo excels at taking comfort foods that locals know and love. He puts his own spin on it with pacific island flavors and unique combinations. Kelly got a chance to dig into a few of their most popular dishes, including the Boca-Rota. The dish is a play on a Philly Cheesesteak with chopped prime rib, mushrooms & garlic chili aioli surrounded by cheesy bread. Yum!

Bo has restaurant locations at Uncle Bo’s Kapahulu, Uncle Bo’s Haleiwa, Ya-Ya’s Chophouse & Seafood in Kakaako, and a location coming soon to Waikiki.



For more information on the restaurant, visit unclebosrestaurant.com

To utilize Hawaiian Telcom’s Fioptics in your small business, visit hawaiiantel.com/business