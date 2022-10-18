In this edition of Island Connections, John Veneri visited UFC GYM in Kakaʻako to find out more about how this business stays connected with Hawaiian Telcom. John first asked CEO Adam Sedlack how the UFC GYM and its patrons train different.

“When people hear UFC GYM or UFC FIT, they likely think of mixed martial arts and MMA fighting, but our UFC FIT locations are fitness centers that offer each guest the opportunity to try multiple boutique fitness classes, from boxing to indoor cycling to yoga and more, all under one roof.

Some of our top group fitness classes are our MMA-inspired boxing and kickboxing conditioning. MMA-inspired movements and workouts will continue to grow in popularity as they have a multitude of benefits, from functional movement and coordination to the development of one’s own pride and self-worth.”

And using Hawaiian Telcom Adam talked about how the business stays connected.

“At UFC GYM Honolulu, we are all about giving back to the community. Over the past 10 years, we have worked with charities, local and corporate businesses, youth, and more. We have hosted countless Women’s Self-Defense and Youth Anti-Bullying Seminars to help those who wanted to feel protected and safe. To support those who keep us safe and protected, UFC GYM Honolulu has helped sponsored the Adopt-a-Cop program, hosted Secret Service for 8 years, and serviced local First Responders. We have run annual charity events to help fight cancer, such as Auggies Quest, etc., and have implemented employee volunteer programs in place to support Hawaii Food Bank. UFC GYM Honolulu helps multiple local high school athletic programs/ PE programs while also educating the youth about the health, wellness, and fitness industry for local school career days. We care about our community and making it part of us. That is why we have hired over 100 local residents as employees which helps add over $100,000 monthly to the local economy, hiring local contractors/ vendors for all repairs and maintenance for our facilities, while also hosting Small Business Saturday events to help up to 20 local businesses each month. UFC GYM Honolulu collaborated with 21 corporate accounts to serve local businesses and their employees (including Kamehameha SD, Altres, Bank of Hawaii, Disney Aulani, HPH, Hawaiian Airlines, and Sheet Metal Workers). We hosted 27,500 workouts in February and worked with Active & Fit insurance program to ensure that thousands of local residents feel supported on their health and fitness journeys. ‘Ike aku, ‘ike mai. Kōkua aku, kōkua mai. Pēlā ka nohona ‘ohana, which means “Watch, observe. Help others and accept help. That is the family way”.

“The past 10 years, UFC GYM Honolulu has become more than just a big box gym. It has become home to most locals, and to us, the community has become our family. We look forward to supporting, serving, growing, and helping our family for many more years to come! They say good communication is the best foundation to any relationship. Hawaiian Telecom is what keeps us in touch with our members and locals. The best coverage and amazing customer service is what makes this partnership relationship goals! This is important to the UFC GYM’s community because our members are our family and we want to always make sure that our people are safe, supported and happy, with the best experience. As a technology driven company, Hawaiian Telecom is the best in helping us connect with our people. Without them we can’t survive!”

