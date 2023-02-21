Tori Richard is a local lifestyle brand and textile art company influenced by the resort lifestyle. They offer a range of styles for men, women, boys, and girls, with each print and style a reminder of paradise. Sacha Woods, Multi Store Manager at Tori Richard, joined Living808 to talk all about the store and how Hawaiian Telcom helps to keep them connected.

Sasha shared, “Here at Tori Richard, it’s important that Hawaiian Telcom keeps us connected to our customers. Whether it’s helping them shop in-store or shipping orders online, we want to provide them with a memorable experience, and easy connection allows us to do just that.”

