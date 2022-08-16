TEX808 is Hawaii’s Favorite Texas Style BBQ Joint! The food takes your tastebuds to the south with their smoked meats, homemade sweet tea, delicious mac n cheese, and so much more. Matt Stula, Chief Marketing Officer at TEX808, joined us to talk about the great food and entertainment. He also talked about how Hawaiian Telcom and Fioptics has continuously helped to power their local business.

