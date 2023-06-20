Nālani Farm Store is a boutique gift shop in Downtown Hilo that specializes in handcrafted farm goods from across the islands. The store helps customers connect to authentic made in Hawaiʻi goods so they can feel good about their purchases, knowing their dollars are empowering Hawaiʻi’s family farms and small businesses. John Veneri stopped by to visit with Owner Nāpua Arakaki-Heen and see what the was all about.

Customers can expect a well-curated shopping experience. Every product in the store has a story. Nāpua often knows the farmers and artisans personally, so she understands firsthand the care that goes into each product and the quality customers will enjoy.

Nālani Farm Store opened in December 2022 as a way to empower a future where the ʻāina and community are thriving, to do our part for Hawaiʻi’s food sovereignty.

For more information, visit nalanifarmstore.com or on social media @nalanifarmstore

To utilize Hawaiian Telcom’s Fioptics in your small business, visit hawaiiantel.com/business