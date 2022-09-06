Honolulu (KHON2) – When it comes to e-learning, Myron B. Thompson Academy (MBTA) provides rigorous, accelerated instruction in a blended environment to students throughout the state of Hawaii.

As a K-12 public charter school, MBTA provides a strong curriculum through e-learning, a virtual way of teaching that helps students in Hawaii expand their knowledge globally.

“There is a need for a school with a farther reach (geographically) through technology that demands self directednessfrom students and supporting parents without compromising true learning,” says Diana Oshiro, Principal of Myron B. Thompson Academy.

Oshiro believes Hawaiian Telcom plays an important role, when it comes to the students curriculum.

Oshiro says, “We love working at Hawaiian Telcom, if it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t have the advanced technology to teach our kids. They are also very helpful when it comes to cyber-attack prevention. Nowadays, people anywhere can virtually violate us, with the help of Hawaiian Telcom, not only do they protect our school, but the safety of our kids as well.”

To learn more about Myron B. Thompson Academy and its e-learning curriculum, parents can log onto their official website.

Those looking into the services provided by Hawaiian Telcom, can do so via their official website.

Myron B. Thompspon Academy:

Website: www.ethompson.org

Address: 1040 Richards St., (2nd & 3rd floor),

Honolulu, HI 96813

Hawaiian Telcom

website: www.hawaiiantel.com