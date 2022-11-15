Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii Literacy helps Hawaii residents excel in reading, writing and more through educational programs.

Through Hawaii Literacy’s five programs, the mission is to assists Hawaii’s children and adults with essential reading, writing, and lifelong learning skills.

“With the help of our talented volunteers, we can successfully teach adults to read and write. Regardless of literacy level in any age, we help want Hawaii residents to succeed in literacy, and through that we hope to build stronger communities,” says Jill Takasaki Canfield, Executive Director at Hawaii Literacy.

Hawaii Literacy has received helped through Hawaiian Telcom to help reach Hawaii residents achieve their dreams, by keeping up with the latest digital tools.

To learn more about Hawaii Literacy and its program, students are encouraged to visit their official website at www.hawaiiliteracy.org

