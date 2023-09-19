Charley’s Taxi has one thing always top of mind, and that’s safety. To provide the safest, highest quality service to Honolulu’s residents and visitors. In order to do that their professional dispatch staff uses state of art technology systems.

At Charley’s, safety is the goal. Drivers spend thousands of hours on the streets every month and the company wants to have zero chargeable accidents. To achieve that, Charley’s has made significant investments into driver safety. Gary Scheuring of Cavanah Associates explains.

“Our safety program pro-actively corrects risky driving behaviors and identifies risky drivers. First, before a driver can work in our fleet, an extensive background check including abstracts and driving history is performed. Then training on the new Virage driving simulator, which recreates scenarios that the drivers may experience out on the roads and trains for appropriate maneuvers. All cars are equipped with the Netradyne camera system. The Netradyne camera records the driver’s actions out the front and inside the vehicle. The sophisticated camera recognizes traffic signs and lights, driver speed, following distance behind other vehicles, hard braking and turning, and other driving behaviors. It also recognizes drowsy and distracted driving like texting or looking at their phones. It’s my job as safety coordinator to review Netradyne’s alerts and address any problem driving behaviors with the drivers. Netradyne’s driver app also helps drivers keep track of their own safety scores and alerts.”

All of this is connected by Hawaiian Telcom, from the simulation to the computers, from the computers to the operator, and from the call center or dispatch to the drivers and back, all powered by Fioptics.

To learn how to keep your business connected visit Hawaiiantel.com and to learn more about Charley’s Taxi and book a ride, visit charleystaxi.com.