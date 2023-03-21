Boxfit808 is a place where champions are made. This gym in Aiea is producing belt after belt for young men and women in various weight classes and coach and owner Phil Ramirez, beams with pride.

“We’ve been in business for 12 years. The first year were at a storage facility and we grew to the current location. I was a boxer and I had finished my time doing the training and I decided to start training others. At our facility you’re not just learning how to box, but you’re learning it the right way, with technique.”

Boxfit808 is a family run operation with Ramirez’s step daughter, Jazzelle Rabago, pulling double duty. She is a manager and one of the most decorated fighters in the gym.

“I started training when I was 9 or 10-years old. My dad was and still is my coach. Working with him is amazing, we’ve trained so many people who are serious boxers and people who are just interested in fitness. People who are just interested in learning how to box. #LEARNHOWTOBOX”

With kids and families learning how to box, and competing, the gym runs everything via Hawaiian Telcom. From the payment register to streaming fights from the mainland to the gym so that families can watch their children compete.

