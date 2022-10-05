Honolulu (KHON2) – Bacon Universal offers construction equipment for Hawaii businesses.

Since 1947, Bacon Universal has been Hawaii’s industry-leading manufacturer in equipment brands, offering parts distribution, a comprehensive and diverse fleet of rental equipment, and service repair and maintenance.

“We are a full scale construction equipment dealership. It’s like a car dealership but for construction equipment. We provide excavators, loaders, dozers, backhoes, forklifts, asphalt rollers, ariel boomliftsand many more,” says Anthony Sproat, Senior Sales Representative at Bacon Universal.

Offering multiple divisions for construction equipment needs, Bacon Universal sells new and used equipment.

Sproat says, “Customers can also rent equipment on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. We also have a service department for all the customers’ service and repair needs. If you are looking for parts Bacon Universal is there to assist you.”

Bacon Universal offers dealerships on Hilo, Kona, Maui and Kaua’i.

