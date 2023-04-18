Alternate Energy is a local company that has operated for more than 30 years and has become a front-runner in Hawaii’s renewable energy revolution. PV has been their biggest market for the last 15 years, and the company has since added AC, EV, batteries, and roofing. Roy Skaggs, Director of Sales at Alternate Energy, joined Kelly to talk about the services they provide and their connection to Hawaiian Telcom.

An interesting topic he talked about was the Battery Bonus Storage program. Roy shared, “Since NEM ended in 2015, batteries have been very important in Hawaii. Not only does it give the homeowner back-up power in case of a grid-outage, but more importantly it helps offset the customer’s utility bill better than if they gave that energy to HECO. Battery Bonus is a program that the solar industry, HECO, and the PUC worked tirelessly on to help the grid for all customers. It’s a great opportunity for new and existing PV customers to add a battery and get a portion of it paid for. On top of that, the federal tax credit was increased back to 30% and extended to make buying a battery more affordable than ever. All the while you get to be a part of resiliency in Hawaii.”

Roy also shared that all Alternate Energy’s communications run through Hawaiian Telcom. He says that they have more than 25,000 customers, and need a fast, reliable network to check the PV systems remotely or to diagnose issues over the phone.

For more information on Alternate Energy, visit alternateenergyhawaii.com

For more on how Hawaiian Telcom can help power your business, visit hawaiiantel.com