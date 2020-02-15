Iron Mango Previews Ukulele Picnic in Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Ukulele Picnic in Hawaii will feature the The 9th Annual International ‘Ukulele Contest and Hula Show as part of its three-day lineup.

The contest takes place Saturday, February 15, 2020, featuring amateur ukulele players from across the world competing for prizes from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. with a hula show to follow.

This year’s ‘Ukulele Picnic in Hawai’i will feature ‘ukulele musicians from across Hawaii and the world, February 15 – 17, 2020. The twelfth annual event celebrates the event’s mission to construct the world’s first ukulele museum in the islands as a symbol of world peace.

Kalei Gamiao, Yon Yamasato, and Lopaka Colon gave a preview of their Iron Mango performance.

They’re a Hawaiian Super-group, truly a who’s who of Hawaiian music.

All members are Hoku award winners, including “Pure Heart” members Jon Yamasato and Lopaka Colon, Richard Gideon of the award-winning group “Maunalua” and ukulele superstar Kalei Gamiao.

Iron Mango will perform twice for the Ukulele Picnic – once on Sunday at noon on the main stage and then at the Blue Note on Monday night with the Sekiguchi Band.

Website: http://ukulelepicnicinhawaii.org