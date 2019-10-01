IONAsphere Illumi-Naughty Mystic iParty Fundraiser for IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre

Honolulu (KHON2) – The IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre’s annual fundraising event, “IONAsphere,” will transport guests to “another world” Saturday, October 5th at the Alohilani Resort on the Swell Pool Deck.

This year’s theme, “Illumi-Naughty Mystic iParty” will thrill attendees with colorful costumes, food, and drinks.

IONA Dance has been around for nearly thirty years and presents innovative programming, performing at local venues and events, with inventive dance and theatre works that provide transformational imagery and messages.

“Our hope is to affect a positive change in the community while providing opportunities for artists to evolve,” says Cheryl Flaharty, Artistic Director. “Whether it’s the minglers you see at parties or the performance art on stage, IONA inspires social, personal and spiritual growth, bridges cultural experiences, and provides a greater understanding of how the arts affect all of our lives, without taking ourselves too seriously.”

She adds, “IONAsphere is more like an experience that features our amazing artists in the most elaborate and imaginative costumes.”

The event itself will have signature cocktails with appetizers, a multi-course gourmet dining experience with curated wines and delectable desserts with endless IONA entertainment throughout the evening.

Look for colorful costumes like Tangerine Dream, a gown made out of orange bubble wrap.

