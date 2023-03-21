Honolulu (KHON2) – 13 year old Sophia Chan is representing Hawaii at the National Spelling Bee in Maryland this upcoming May.

Iolani 7th grader Sophia Chan will be making her way to Maryland after winning the state spelling bee championship.

“I won by spelling the word claimant. I never heard of the word and when they asked me to spell it, I took a deep breath, crossed my fingers and spelled it correctly. Now, I will be headed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee Championship to represent Hawaii,” says Sophia Chan, Iolani 7th Grade Student.

The Hawaii State Spelling Bee is an independent organization and is a grassroots effort sustained by public donations. For more information, contact Jennifer Yang at HawaiiStateSpellingBee@gmail.com