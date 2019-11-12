Interviews with Miss Hawaii USA Samantha Neyland & Miss Teen Hawaii USA Kiʻilani Arruda

Honolulu (KHON2) – The new Miss Hawaii USA Samantha Neyland and Miss Teen Hawaii USA Kiʻilani Arruda joined Living808 to talk about winning the titles and the year ahead.

Neyland’s passion for pageants started when she previously competed and won the Miss Teen Hawaii USA pageant in 2013, the same year she graduated from Moanalua High.

As an active Toastmaster participant for 2 years, she looks forward to using her platform to promote her public speaking program.

Kiʻilani Arruda of Kapaʻi, Kauai will represent Hawaii at Miss Teen USA 2020.

The Island School Senior says she will use her platform for something close to her heart, helping families who have a loved one with autism.

Neyland and Arruda were both crowned at the pageant November 10th at the Hawaii Convention Center, hosted by KHON2’s Justin Cruz and Make-A-Wish Hawaii CEO Trini Kaopuiki Clarke.

Website: https://www.misshawaiiusa.com/