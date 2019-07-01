International Joke Day introduces comedian Shane Lucas Price

Shane Lucas Price joined John Veneri on set today to talk about his comedy and how he got started.

Price was invited to the show on a perfect day, known as International Joke Day. Price will opening for Michael Blackson at Pure Night Club July 5th and Headlining at WorkPlay Hawaii July 16th.

Price and Veneri are reunited as they have been long time friends and Price was acrtually Veneri’s intern in the Sports Department over a decade ago.

Price has since gotten married and has a child but still gets to tell jokes as he did back in the sports office with John.

“Well I was John’s intern and he basically said do it I’ll film you. I did. I bombed. Really hope he doesn’t have that footage anymore. Then four years later I tried it again and that was 8 years ago already. I went to open mic’s and learning the process. Just because you’re funny socially doesn’t mean you’re a comedian. You write your set. you build it. That first 5 minutes takes months. So to answer your question. When you are doing more booked shows over open mic’s is when you become a comedian. “

Check out the two shows and with Michael Blackson at Pure Night Club on July 5th and headlining at WorkPlay Hawaii on July 16th am.