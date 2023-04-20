Ālia is Kaka‘ako’s newest luxury high-rise that exceeds expectations when it comes to inspired living experiences, but it also prioritizes sustainability and thoughtful design. Today, we explore the interior design and the inspiration behind it. Michelle Jaime, Principal and Creative Director of The Vanguard Theory, joined us to talk about the luxury interior that still feels like home.

Michelle shared, “Balancing luxury and warmth can be a challenge, but we approached it by using comfortable furnishings and rich textures to create a sense of coziness in the common areas, but also felt authentic. We toned down a lot of the colors you’ll see in other parts of the neighborhoods, leaving the feeling warm, welcoming, and inviting. Kelly Sueda, a leading local art curator, is also putting together an amazing collection of artworks that will really complement the greenery and add personality to the space.”

Tune in to Living808 all week long to learn more about Ālia, and for more information, visit Ālia 888 Ala Moana