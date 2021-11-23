Insurance Options Hawaii Helps Medicare Recipients Size Up Medicare Plans

Honolulu (KHON2) – Insurance Options Hawaii helps Medicare recipients choose the right Medicare plan during annual enrollment.

Annual Enrollment is a period of time between Oct. 15 – Dec. 7 each year when a Medicare beneficiary can review or change their Medicare benefits.

“We are in the annual enrollment period right now, with only about two weeks left,” explains Christine Go, Insurance Options Hawaii Owner.

This applies to any Medicare beneficiary who already has a Medicare plan and would like to review their plan for the next year in the event that they have changes in their health insurance needs. Or for anyone newly eligible for Medicare.

Go adds, “This time of the year you will see those commercials and advertising. This is where you would want to contact someone from Insurance Options Hawaii. Because some of those commercials may NOT be specific to Hawaii, it could be a national commercial. Not all Medicare plans are the same throughout the country. By calling one of us locally – right here in Hawaii, we know what benefits are available to those plans here in the Hawaii counties.”

She stresses, “My team of advisors are all licensed & certified to educate & assist individuals who will soon be eligible for Medicare. We guide them through the process- how & when to apply to avoid life time penalties. We also assist Medicare beneficiaries during open enrollment to review and compare Medicare plans. “

Call Insurance Options Hawaii at 808-386-3070 and an advisor will be in touch with you the same day. Or visit this Website: InsuranceOptionsHawaii.com