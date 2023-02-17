Inspire Church hosts an annual women’s conference, and because it is always so popular, this year they are hosting two. The first will be held Feb 21-22 with the second on Feb 23-24 with Pastors Lisa Kai, Bianca Olthoff & Maria Durso. Pastor Lisa Kai joined Living808 with all of the details on the conference.

Lisa shared, “Our prayer is that whether you find yourself in a season with embers in your life that are burning bright or slowly burning out, may God revive the fire in your heart to do all that He’s called you to do!”

2023 Arise Women’s Conference

Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023 7:00 PM – Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023 7:00 PM

Thursday, Feb 23, 2023 7:00 PM – Friday, Feb 24, 2023 7:00 PM

