Inspire Church, a multi-site congregation with locations across Hawaii and an online presence, recently marked its 22nd anniversary. Founded in 2001, the church has a clear mission: to reach people, make disciples, and multiply leaders.

With Christmas approaching, Inspire Church is gearing up for special celebrations that promise to be memorable for all attendees. The Christmas services at Inspire are renowned for their uniqueness and festive spirit, distinguishing them from regular services throughout the year.

This holiday season, the church has planned a series of events catering to families. From a community movie night on December 23 to a special “It’s Christmas” holiday production and Christmas Eve candlelight services, there’s something for everyone. The festivities promise a harmonious blend of tradition and modern Christmas celebrations.

Beyond the joyous events, Inspire Church is actively involved in community outreach initiatives. Recently, they conducted the “Bless a Child” outreach, providing Christmas gifts to families in need. Additionally, the church is partnering with Camp Agape to host a Christmas Party for kids with incarcerated parents, aiming to offer them a meaningful and memorable Christmas experience.

Those attending Christmas services at Inspire can anticipate powerful worship, an inspiring message, and a well-curated program for children. The “It’s Christmas” Holiday Production will feature fun elements like holiday treats, pictures with Santa, and more.

For those interested in joining the festive celebrations, information about Christmas services at Inspire Church can be found on their website at www.inspirechurch.live