Inside Out: Daily Rituals for Balance & Joy

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 has partnered with Aloha Friday Agency for a new segment called “Inside Out” to help you live your best life.

“I think that right now with so much of our routines being disrupted, it’s important to create rituals for yourself to help you live a more balanced and joyful life,” says Tahiti Huetter, Chief Creative Officer at Aloha Friday Agency. “It really starts with YOU. While so much of the outside world might feel not-so-peaceful or a bit chaotic right now, your morning, day, and evening routines are crucial right now in creating a more harmonious and peaceful inside world.”

It’s crucial to start the day with a strong foundation.

For Tahiti, that means waking up, getting dressed, avoiding looking at her phone until it’s time to leave the house, going for a brief or long walk depending on time, grounding herself in nature, watching the sunrise, walking to grab a coffee or tea, and then going home. Once home, she waters the garden.

“Not rushing to do anything else but be present is a really a key to helping establish your day,” explains Tahiti. “Something about being in nature each morning really can help set the tone.”

If you have kids and need to get them off to school, or if work doesn’t really allow for this, then maybe this becomes your evening or weekend ritual. Something just for YOU.

Ten to 15 minutes to either journal or mediate, can help you process the day behind and the day ahead. You can also make a gratitude list, or a to do list, whatever it is that really helps your organize all of the thoughts you have.

“There’s no wrong way to journal,” adds Tahiti. “I think that is what makes it so brilliant. Also establishing what you need each morning, wether that’s breakfast, a workout, vitamins, water, etc. Just really setting yourself up for the rest of your day. Tidying up your space can also really help so when you return after a long day you have a space to just be.”

Some other suggestions? Awareness, breath-work, mediation, aromatherapy, any of these practices can really help you manage stress or any other occurrences during the day.

Even taking time to be more mindful during meals can mean not looking at your phone, truly being present with your time and thoughts, slowing down for a moment before launching into something new. All of this helps you process all of the outside world around you. Definitely how you set up your space wether that’s your home or office is a huge part of making your day successful.

Tahiti has a lot of other tips and tricks to help create a more clear, functional, and beautiful space on any budget that we will discuss on the next episode.

Website: tahitihuetter.com alohafri.com

Social Media Handles: @tahitihuetter @alohafridayagency

Tahiti was born and raised throughout the islands and then spent some time in New York City working in film and media production. Uppn returning back to Hawai‘i, she got into indoor cycling which eventually led her to become an instructor and has become a real core ritual of her life. In addition to being a cycling instructor, she also launched her own small boutique agency called Aloha Friday. She works with clients across Hawai‘i and the globe to develop their brand through logo and website design as well as consulting with them on any creative aspect of their business or brand.