Mikey Monis invites Dillon and Lisa Pakele, a mother-son duo who are making a difference in Hawaii’s entrepreneurial scene. Dillon is a talented musician who performs regularly at Moani’s, and he also has a new song set to release soon. He has been nominated in the preliminary ballots for several Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, including EP of the year, song of the year, music video of the year and male artist of the year..

The Pakeles are also involved with the opening of a new center for entrepreneurship called INPEACE. This non-profit organization has been providing educational programs to Native Hawaiian communities since 1994, with a focus on nurturing the growth and development of children and empowering community members to become educators and leaders in their own communities. The new center will provide in-person support to entrepreneurs and families, with the goal of helping them achieve their business dreams.

INPEACE relies heavily on grants to fund their programs and services, and the Pakeles are passionate about spreading awareness and raising funds for this important organization. They emphasize the importance of having an open mind and being willing to learn and be mentored throughout the business process. The center will offer guidance and support to entrepreneurs who may be facing challenges or struggling to get started.

The grand opening of the new INPEACE center will take place on March 31st, 2023, at the Kalaeloa Professional Center in Kapolei, HI. For more information on INPEACE and their programs, visit their website at inpeace.org. The Pakeles are excited to be a part of this initiative and are committed to helping Hawaii’s entrepreneurs thrive.