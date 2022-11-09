Inflation Reduction Act helps clients The Inflation Reduction Act was signed into into law, and that is being called one of the largest, most aggressive clean energy laws written in decades. It covers domestic manufacturing and tax codes. And as Eric Carlson explains, it’s a step forward for Revolusun and it’s clients.

“So one of the biggest things that it does for us is that it takes our federal tax credit and brings it back up to that full 30%. And that set for ten years. And so for RevoluSun, this is very unique because we never get that type of runway. We referred to our industry as the solar coaster. And that’s because we really can’t plan. What it allows us to do is, you know, do a number of investments into our business that ultimately benefit the customer, whether that be lowering our costs because we’re now able to make larger purchases, quantities of materials, investing in the infrastructure that may lead to more a better communication and better end product, better customer service for our clients.”

