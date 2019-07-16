Indulge in Mango Spa Treatments for Mangoes at the Moana

July is all about Mangoes at the Moana and Moana Lani Spa is featuring Mango inspired treatments that Living 808 had to try out!

The Moana Lani Spa is featuring a massage called Mango Indulgence which is 105 minutes of pure indulgence!

It begins with a full body exfoliation using a mango infused sugar scrub, then a body butter mask to soothe and hydrate the skin, a hot oil hair and scalp treatmen and a full body lomi massage.

Guests can enjoy all the amenities of the day spa including the oceanfront renewal lounge, dry and wet sauna and Jacuzzi and Westin Workout Room.

Mikey volunteered to have the massage while Tannya opted for a mango manicure.

You can book a mango massage, manicure or pedicure through July 31st.

Call (808) 237-2535 for reservations.

https://www.moanalanispa.com

It’s a part of the Mangoes at the Moana celebration throughout June which includes Mango dishes on the menu around the property.

Website: https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/hnlwi-moana-surfrider-a-westin-resort-and-spa-waikiki-beach/