Get ready to embark on a culinary adventure as the 5th annual “The Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens 2023” event invites you to indulge in a culinary paradise. Hosted at the prestigious Hyatt Regency Waikiki, this event promises an unforgettable evening where Hawaii’s top chefs and restaurants come together to showcase their signature dishes. Dean & Deluca joined Living808 today to showcase the dish that they will be serving at tomorrow’s event.

But this culinary celebration isn’t just about food; it’s also about giving back to the community. The event will benefit the Hawaii Restaurant Association Education Foundation, which supports Hawaii’s culinary and restaurant management high schools by awarding annual scholarships to high school students pursuing higher education in hospitality. The School Grant Program, another initiative of the foundation, tailors support based on specific school needs, which may include supplies, equipment, training programs for educators, and more.

One of the highlights of the evening is the opportunity for guests aged 21 and above to savor a signature dish from each participating restaurant. This means you can explore the culinary wonders of some of Hawaii’s most renowned eateries all in one place.

The featured restaurants include Restaurant 604, Agaru, Maile’s Thai, Arancino, Dean & Deluca, Cino, Hyatt Regency Waikiki, Kitchen Door Napa, Nami Kaze, Pesca, Peso, Zigu, Oysters Hawaii, and Pop Culture.

Whether you’re a food enthusiast or someone who simply appreciates exquisite dining, “The Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens 2023” is an event you won’t want to miss. Mark your calendar, gather your friends, and prepare your taste buds for a culinary journey like no other. Not only will you savor incredible dishes, but you’ll also contribute to the development of aspiring culinary talents in Hawaii. It’s a win-win that promises an evening of great food, fun, and philanthropy.

General Admission:

Entry at 7 PM.

Elite Tables Package:

Early entry at 6 PM.

Reserved Elite Table Seating.

Two (2) Tito’s Signature Cocktails.

Elite Swag Bag.

For tickets, visit hawaiisbestkitchens.org