Indoor Rock Climbing Gym Arch Project Climbing Center Celebrates 2 Years

Honolulu (KHON2)- The Arch Project Climbing Center is celebrating two years with an anniversary event and climbing competitions this Sunday, July 28th from 9am-6pm.

Living808’s Tannya Joaquin and her daughter Hana headed out to Waipio to try their hand at the sport.

The sport has seen a surge in popularity as the newest Olympic sport headed for the 2020 Olympics and as the subject of recent documentaries such as “Free Solo.”

Nancy Nguyen, Director of Operations/Partner explains why rock climbing is a preferred work out over your traditional workout this way, “Aside from the traditional work out of going to a gym or running/swimming/biking, it engages all parts of your body from your core, legs and upper body. It’s also mentally challenging in a sense of having to problem solve, fun and a very social activity so you don’t necessarily feel like your “working out” but more of “hanging out”.

She adds that it is a great sport for kids.

Arch Project Climbing Center has implemented several youth programs from a monthly academy, to seasonal School of Rock camps as part of its growing youth team.

It is also a great activity for families, with family memberships and quite a few families that come in to climb together on a weekly basis.

Nguyen actually started with a non-profit organization.

“My partner and I started The Arch Project Hawaii with hopes to engage stewardship and engage climbers to give back to the community,” explains Nguyen. “My partner and I are passionate about the environment and people. Through the non-profit we organize monthly clean ups around outdoor climbing locations and have done events that involve feeding the homeless, food drives and toy drives over the holidays. We decided to open up the climbing gym to raise awareness, sustain and supplement the non-profit and because the community needs an indoor facility for the rainy days.“

Goals for the gym are to expand and to groom local kids to compete nationally.

For the non-profit, the goal is to raise awareness and ultimately get the state to recognize and sanction rock climbing as a sport.

You can get a day pass to try out the sport.

Website: www.archprojectclimbing.com