Independent Farmers United Boosts Local Farmers with Flower Power

Honolulu (KHON2) – Independent Farmers United is using flower power to help Hawaii farmers build local young entrepreneurs.

“It started with Tony Bayaoa of Flowers by Kona Scent,” says Paul Martin, President of Independent Farmers United LLC. “Her determination to help local farmers inspired a group of friends which later turned into Independent Farmers United. The emphasis of local young entrepreneurs was the intention and still remains today. Currently there are 25 farms within our organization.”

Martin adds, “Our goal is to help farmers, preferably socially-disadvantaged farmers across the state of Hawaii. Currently our focus has been on Hawaii and Oahu County. We do have interested farmers on Kauai and Maui.”

The group exists to help the farmer. “Simply put, but the undertaking is cumbersome to due lack of resources and increasing cost for agriculture inputs,” explains Paul Martin, Vice President. “The vision for Independent Farmers United is to have an organization for both currently operating and upcoming farmers where we can all share the same vision for Hawaii agriculture, networking and sharing our knowledge. an organization where we all feel appreciated and a part of local agriculture. partnering with organizations to help grow hawaii’s agriculture industry.

Ways Independent Farmers United helps farmers:

Improve the quality of products and services available to farmers. Resource products and services necessary to manage a farm at reduced costs.

3. Improve a farmer’s bargaining power and income.

4. Create new and expand upon existing agricultural markets.

5. Provide educational outreach and support to all aspects of agriculture.

To sign up or request more information, visit www.ifuhawaii.com for more information.

