Inclusive quality health care at Lavender Center & Clinic

The Lavender Center & Clinic is a non profit 501©(3) primary care and behavioral health care center with focus on providing inclusive quality health care for all communities. With our combination of services we’re able to offer many resources and modalities under one roof.

For more information about their services visit http://lavendercenterandclinic.org