Mammograms are first line of defense in the fight against breast cancer

Mammogram screenings are x-ray exams that are used to detect breast cancer in both men and women who may not show or be aware of breast cancer symptoms.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Adventist Health Castle is encouraging women to take charge of their breast health by scheduling their annual mammogram.

For those unfamiliar with the process, a screening mammogram is a low dose x-ray that is taken in 2 different positions, and usually takes about 10 minutes to complete.

Patients will receive a call back if there is an area of concern such as:

• An asymmetry – area of concern that does not look symmetric- usually just overlapping tissue/can be a cyst/

• Calcifications- very small like a grain of sand calcifications that are so small they need to be magnified. Calcifications can be normal/benign, but some can be cancerous.

• We take additional pictures and then the radiologist will decide if you need an Ultra Sound.

Getting a mammogram at Adventist Health Castle is easy, quick and convenient.

Patients can get an appointment within a couple of days, including Sundays.

Their facility is very clean and modern, and private due to their dressing rooms being directly connected to the exam room.

They are also the only place on Oahu that offer a Mammo Pad which offers a softer and warmer touch to the film receptor.

And, each patient receives a small gift at the end of their exam.

To schedule an appointment at Adventist Health Castle, contact their Out Patient Imaging department at 263-5166 and select option 1.

For more information visit https://adventisthealthcastle.org.

