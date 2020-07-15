Kupuna Wellness Visits at Adventist Health Castle

Honolulu (KHON2) – Adventist Health Castle stresses the importance of annual wellness visits for Kupuna.

For our latest edition of In Sickness and In Health, Living808 learned what to expect in a wellness visit with the Castle nurse practitioner program and about telehealth options.

The Telehealth program at Adventist Health lets you see a specialist or other health care professional without having to leave your home.

It’s a convenient service for patients who need quick medical advice, have a difficult time making it to the doctor’s office, or don’t want to go to hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To schedule an appointment, call Adventist Health Castle at 263-5174 be connected to a doctor who uses telemedicine.

Some other changes made in response to the COVID-19 crisis include drive-through screening that does not require physician’s orders, and a no visitor policy.

Website: adventisthealth.org/castle