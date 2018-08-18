In Sickness & In Health: The importance of end-of-life planning

End-of-life planning allows a person to make his or her wishes and care preferences known before being faced with a medical crisis.

Talking with your loved ones, your healthcare providers, and even your friends are all important steps to make your wishes known.

While it can be difficult to initiate these conversations, Dr. Sarah Canyon with Adventist Health Castle says they can be an invaluable gift to those you love and those providing medical care.

“These conversations will relieve loved ones and healthcare providers of the need to guess what you would want if you are ever facing a healthcare or medical crisis,” said Canyon.

This is what Dr. Canyon says people should be discussing:

Anyone over 18 needs an advanced care directive. An advanced care directive is a legal set of instructions that allows you to specify the kind of treatment you would want if you are ill and unable to speak for yourself.

If you are sickly and have a number of medical conditions which cause you to struggle on a daily basis, Dr. Canyon recommends you talk to your doctor and ask if it is time to complete a POLST. A POLST is a set of medical orders based on your conversation with your doctor regarding your end-of-life wishes.

